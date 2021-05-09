Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading 68.5% Higher

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) traded up 68.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 12,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

