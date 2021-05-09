Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. 4,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Population Health Investment stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.88% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

