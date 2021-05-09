HC Wainwright Increases DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $19.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of DRD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

