SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.