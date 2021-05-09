Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

