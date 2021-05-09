BMO Capital Markets Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

