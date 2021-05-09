Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $198.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

