CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:CF opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

