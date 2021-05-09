Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Camping World has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

