Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APPN. Truist raised their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.