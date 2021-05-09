Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.