Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

