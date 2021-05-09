ShipChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $2.35 million and $1,191.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

