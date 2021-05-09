Robert W. Baird Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.