Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

