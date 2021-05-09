Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

