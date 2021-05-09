Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 35 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 53.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $465.64 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.83 and a fifty-two week high of $467.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

