TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

