Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stryker by 25.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.