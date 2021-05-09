The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

