TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,858,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

