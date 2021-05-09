Rupee Price Down 5.1% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $62,562.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,125,950 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

