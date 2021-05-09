Filecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $144.55 or 0.00249110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00068889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01219023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00783317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.47 or 0.99590932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,093,375 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

