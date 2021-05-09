ARMOR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $54.01 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00249110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01219023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00783317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.47 or 0.99590932 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

