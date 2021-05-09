Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0774 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

