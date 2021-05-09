Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $90.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

