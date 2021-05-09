DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $15,054,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock valued at $81,357,507 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.