DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $15,054,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock valued at $81,357,507 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.