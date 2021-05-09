T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

