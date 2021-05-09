Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

