Cwm LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

