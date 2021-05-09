Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.75. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $170.79.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

