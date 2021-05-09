9,100 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.