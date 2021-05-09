Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

