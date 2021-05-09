Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

