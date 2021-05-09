Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.67.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile
