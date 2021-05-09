Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

