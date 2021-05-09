Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

