M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of MDC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

