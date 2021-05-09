Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

