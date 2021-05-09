Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total transaction of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock valued at $275,913,920. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

