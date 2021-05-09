Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $295,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.