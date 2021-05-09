TCF National Bank Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

