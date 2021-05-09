Canaccord Genuity Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.
AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
