Canaccord Genuity Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.