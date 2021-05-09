SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

