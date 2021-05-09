Raymond James Raises Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target to $17.00

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

