Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMPT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Home Point Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

