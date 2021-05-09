Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $48,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

