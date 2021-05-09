Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

