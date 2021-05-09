Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

