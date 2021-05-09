Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Down 6.1%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 24,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.